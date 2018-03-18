press release:

Beyond the Score®, Elgar: Enigma Variations

**Tickets $15-$65

Discover what inspired the creation of Edward Elgar’s much-loved Enigma Variations. Beyond the Score® is a multimedia concert experience that reveals the illuminating stories found “inside” the score. The first half of the program features live actors, visual illustrations, and musical examples. Following intermission, you’ll experience Elgar’s Enigma Variations in its entirety—listening with a deeper understanding of the composer and the music. Norman Gilliland from Wisconsin Public Radio and James Ridge, Colleen Madden, and Brian Mani from American Players Theatre appear with the Madison Symphony Orchestra for this exciting and heart-warming production.