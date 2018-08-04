Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: ​MTS Milonga – We are so pleased to announce the return at MTS’s next monthly milonga of live tango music with FOLIAS Duo, on Saturday, Aug 4, 8 PM – 11:45 PM, at the at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St. Because this is a special live music event, the entrance cost of this Milonga for MTS members is $15, $10 for student members. Cost for non-members: $22. Students with valid college ID receive a $5 discount. You can become a member at the door. Check here for costs and benefits of MTS membership.