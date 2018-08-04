Madison Tango Society Milonga

to Google Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: ​MTS Milonga – We are so pleased to announce the return at MTS’s next monthly milonga of live tango music with FOLIAS Duo, on  Saturday, Aug 4, 8 PM – 11:45 PM, at the at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St. Because this is a special live music event, the entrance cost of this Milonga for MTS members is $15, $10 for student members.  Cost for non-members: $22. Students with valid college ID receive a $5 discount.  You can become a member at the door.  Check here for costs and benefits of MTS membership. 

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing
608-238-2039
to Google Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2018-08-04 20:00:00