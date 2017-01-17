Madison-area Urban Ministry Re-Entry Service Fair

press release: The Journey Home is a pilot initiative of the United Way of Dane County. The Journey Home program provides on-going support for individuals returning to the community from prison. Service Fairs are held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month to share information about community services. Re-Entry Service Fairs are held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the MUM offices, located at 2115 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713; next to Walgreens across the street from the Villager Mall.

Service Fairs are open to all community members 18 years and older who are involved with the criminal justice system. Indiviuals are invited to come out and learn about: housing, employment, education, support, treatment/health, transportation, and other resources available in the community. The service fair will now include having employers on-site, whenever possible.

The program for each service fair includes:

o Welcome

o Short presentation on topic of the month

o Exhibitor information tables

o Food and Refreshments

For more information and/or to register as an exhibitor: Mr. Darvi Braggs darvi@emum.org or Mr. Mark Ciske mark@emum.org (phone: 608-256-0906

2017 Re-Entry Service Fairs Tentative Monthly Scheduled dates

Tuesday, January 17— Residence/Employment

Tuesday, February 21— Education & Employment\

Tuesday, March 21— Support & Treatment/Employment

Tuesday, April 18 — Residence/Employment

Tuesday, May 16 — Education & Employment

Tuesday, June 20— Support & Treatment/Employment