Madison Audubon Field Trip

press release: As winter sets in, smaller ponds and lakes in south-central Wisconsin freeze, causing migrating birds to become concentrated on Madison’s large lakes, which remain open longer. We will look for waterfowl, gulls, and winter birds. This trip has produced some unusual sightings in the past, including red-throated loons, so don’t miss it!

We will carpool and leave at 7:30 a.m. from the middle of UW Parking Lot 60 at the north end of Walnut Street. Dress warmly and bring a scope if you have one!