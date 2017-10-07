Madison Gay Video Club

No location

"4 Days"  (TLA Releasing, dir. Adolfo Alix Jr., 2017)

 "Iconic Encounters:  Forbidden Families" (Icon Male, dir. Nica Noelle, 2017)

8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)

