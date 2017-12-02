Madison Gay Video Club
"Even Lovers Get The Blues" (TLA Releasing, dir. Laurent Micheli, 2017)
"Puerto Rican Getaway" (Sean Cody, dir. Sean Cody, 2017)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
InfoNo location
LGBT
Movies
"Even Lovers Get The Blues" (TLA Releasing, dir. Laurent Micheli, 2017)
"Puerto Rican Getaway" (Sean Cody, dir. Sean Cody, 2017)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
ISTHMUS is © 2017 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA