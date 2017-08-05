Madison Gay Video Club
"Handsome Devil" (Breaking Glass, dir. John Butler, 2016)
"Earthbound: Heaven to Hell 2" (Falcon FP 272, dir. Chi Chi LaRue, 2017)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
LGBT
Movies
