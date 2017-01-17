Saturday, February 18 -- Madison Gay Video Club
"Retake" (Breaking Glass Pict., dir. Nick Corporon, 2016)
"Last Summer in Greece" (Bel Ami, dir. Marty Stevens, 2016)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
InfoNo location
Saturday, February 18 -- Madison Gay Video Club
"Retake" (Breaking Glass Pict., dir. Nick Corporon, 2016)
"Last Summer in Greece" (Bel Ami, dir. Marty Stevens, 2016)
8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)
Isthmus PicksAnatomy of the Piano
Isthmus PicksWild!
Isthmus PicksBoomBox
Isthmus PicksDarius & Twig
Isthmus PicksL'Aubergine
Isthmus PicksThe Full Treatment
Isthmus PicksSara Watkins
Isthmus PicksThe Devil Makes Three
Isthmus PicksThey Called Her Vivaldi
Isthmus PicksSOLD OUT: Sinbad the Sailor
Isthmus PicksMartin Luther King Jr. Day Observance
Isthmus PicksThe Full Treatment
ISTHMUS is © 2016 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA