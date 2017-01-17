Madison Gay Video Club

Google Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00

No location

Saturday, February 18  -- Madison Gay Video Club

"Retake"  (Breaking Glass Pict., dir. Nick Corporon, 2016)

 "Last Summer in Greece" (Bel Ami, dir. Marty Stevens, 2016)

8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)

Info
No location

LGBT
Movies

Visit Event Website

608-244-8690

Google Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Gay Video Club - 2017-02-18 20:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer