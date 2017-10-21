Madison Gay Video Club

No location

"Tomcat [German w/subtitles]"  (First Run Features, dir. Handl Klaus, 2017)

"The Stillest Hour" (Cockyboys, dir. Jake Jaxson, 2017)

8:00 PM, http://www.mgvc.org , 608-244-8690 (evenings)

Info
LGBT
Movies
608-244-8690
