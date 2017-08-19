press release: Join us for the 2017 BMO Harris Bank Madison Mini-Marathon & 5K on Saturday, August 19! With a Half Marathon, 5K and Kids' Run, there is a race for everyone! Experience the running tour of Madison as you pass The Capitol, Farmer's Market, State Street, Kohl Center, Camp Randall, The Arboretum, UW Campus and Lakeshore Path. After, relax and enjoy live music at our top-rated, 14th Mile Post Race Party on the Union Terrace!

https://raceroster.com/events/2017/9681/2017-bmo-harris-bank-madison-mini-marathon-5kFor 2017, there is a new Madison Mini-Marathon Expo and Packet Pick-up location in 2017: Alliant Energy Center.

2017 Madison Mini-Marathon Expo and Packet Pick-up

Alliant Energy Center, Hall C, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Friday, August 18, 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

PLENTY OF FREE PARKING! CONVENIENT! EASY ACCESS OFF THE BELTLINE!

If you have friends and family who have yet to sign up, send them this link to register and join you at the BMO Harris Bank Madison Mini-Marathon: https:// raceroster.com/events/2017/ 9681/2017-bmo-harris-bank- madison-mini-marathon-5k

The Madison Mini-Marathon is proud to once again have the UW-Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology's "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" fund as its charitable partner. Since 2008, the Fund has received more than $100,000 in donations from Madison Mini-Marathon proceeds. In 2016, the Fund's Annual Diaper Drive collected more than 7,500 new diapers!

The "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" fund supports the UW-Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology's work in compassionate patient care, public service and community outreach. With help from the "Healthy Women, Healthy Babies" fund, the department presents free community lectures, manages a Madison Centering Pregnancy program and engages in cutting-edge research on maternal-fetal health.