Madison Storytellers
Old Sugar Distillery 931 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Clean Sweep Story Night: Come tell a story at our open mic story night. Our format features a stage, an open mic, stories, no slides, and 10 minutes of story tops. Storytellers can read or use notes if they wish, but we encourage people to speak without notes.
Read more about Madison Storytellers and check out recordings from previous Story Nights here:
