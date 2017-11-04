Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS November Milonga – MTS’s next monthly milonga is MTS’s 12th Anniversary Dinner & Milonga on Saturday, Nov 4, with a cash bar at 6 PM, dinner at 6:30 PM, and the milonga from 8 PM to 12 AM, at the Maple Bluff Country Club, 500 Kensington Drive Madison. Please respect appropriate attire for style of the venue and event. DJ: Doug Reuhl. Dinner includes choice of entrée, salad, vegetable medley, tea/iced-tea/water/milk and dessert. Entrée options: Blue Cheese Crusted Black Angus Sirloin OR Herb Roasted Organic Salmon OR Eggplant Parmesa.

Cost: