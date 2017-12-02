Madison Tango Society Milonga

Google Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: MTS December Milonga   – MTS’s next monthly milonga is our Holiday Milonga on Saturday, Dec 2, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison. MTS offers an evening of great tango music and great dancing.  Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome. The entrance cost of this Milonga for MTS members is $10, $5 for student members. Cost for non-members: $17. Students with ID receive a $5 discount. You can become a member at the door. Check here for costs and benefits of MTS membership. 

Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Dancing
608-238-2039
Google Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Madison Tango Society Milonga - 2017-12-02 20:00:00