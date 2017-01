MTS February Milonga – The MTS Milonga for February is the milonga for the month of love! It’s on Saturday, February 4, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison. Join us for the dance of passion - tango – to celebrate February, the month of love. Although there is no lesson beforehand, beginners are very welcome! Cost: $10 for MTS members, $17 for non-members.