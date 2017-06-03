Madison Tango Society Milonga

MTS June Milonga – MTS is pleased to welcome Argentinian tango historian, pianist and singer Andres Gross at our next monthly milonga on Saturday, Jun 3, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison, WI. MTS offers an exceptional evening of great tango music and great dancing. Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome. MTS members’ entrance cost is only $15, $10 for student members. Cost for non-members: $22. Students with ID receive a $5 discount. You can become a member at the door. Check here for costs and benefits of membership.