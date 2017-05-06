Madison Tango Society Milonga

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

MTS is pleased to announce our next monthly milonga on Saturday, May 6, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison, WI.  MTS offers an evening of great tango music and great dancing – and stay tuned.  We are working on details to make the May milonga a special treat!  Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome.  MTS members’ entrance cost is only $10, $5 for student members.  Cost for non-members: $22. Students with ID receive a $5 discount.  You can become a member at the door. 

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-238-2039

