Madison Tango Society Milonga

MTS is pleased to announce our next monthly milonga on Saturday, May 6, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison, WI. MTS offers an evening of great tango music and great dancing – and stay tuned. We are working on details to make the May milonga a special treat! Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome. MTS members’ entrance cost is only $10, $5 for student members. Cost for non-members: $22. Students with ID receive a $5 discount. You can become a member at the door.