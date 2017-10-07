Madison Tango Society Milonga

press release: MTS October Milonga – MTS’s next monthly Milonga is MIlonga de la Cosecha on Saturday, Oct 7, from 8 PM to 11:45 PM, at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St, in Madison, WI. MTS offers an evening of great tango music and great dancing. Although there is no lesson before the milonga party, beginners are very welcome. The entrance cost of this Milonga for MTS members is $10, $5 for student members. Cost for non-members: $17. Students with ID receive a $5 discount. You can become a member at the door. Check here for costs and benefits of MTS membership.