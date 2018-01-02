Madison Tango Society Práctica

Express Yourself Dance Studio 401 N. Lake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: MTS Práctica relocating – On January 2, 2018 after more than 10 years, the MTS Práctica will have a new home, at 401 N. Lake St. This downstairs studio offers the same beautiful wooden floor and spacious interior as we have always enjoyed – but now, closer to campus. Public parking is available in the State Street Campus Garage parking lot adjacent to the building on Lake Street. The MTS Práctica will continue to be free, but we still appreciate donations of $3 or more to help us rent the new studio.

Info
Express Yourself Dance Studio 401 N. Lake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Dancing
608-238-2039
