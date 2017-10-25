Madison Travel Circle
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
September topic: Ever wanted just to get away? From the daily rut or the cold weather that never seems to end. Well, join Ken Adams as he sails the Caribbean on his own sail boat! How does he do it? Where does he go? What tiny island in the warm tropics does he anchor at? And enjoy the soft, shimmering sunset all his own. Find out! You don't want to miss this one ...
