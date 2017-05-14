press release: This spring, Madison Youth Choirs singers are sharpening their critical thinking, analytical, and investigative skills as they identify patterns, puzzles, and secret structures in a variety of complex musical compositions by artists including J.S. Bach, Poulenc, Britten, Handel, and more. MYC's Cantabile and Ragazzi choirs will also present excerpts from a world premiere score by Wisconsin-based composer Scott Gendel inspired by the beloved novella The Snow Goose. Please join us as we dive deep into these classical and contemporary choral works, discovering the great rewards of seeking brilliance and beauty wherever they hide.

MYC Spring Concerts, “Hide & Seek: Cracking the Musical Code”

Sunday, May 14, 2017

1:30pm Girlchoirs

4:00pm Boychoirs

7:00pm High School Ensembles

Tickets available at the door, $10/general admission, $5/students 7-18, free for children under 7. A separate ticket is required for each performance.

This concert is generously supported by the American Girl's Fund for Children, BMO Harris Bank, the Green Bay Packers Foundation, the Kenneth A. Lattman Foundation, the John A. Johnson Foundation, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation. This project is also supported by the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC):

Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires self-confidence, personal responsibility, and a spirit of inquiry leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.