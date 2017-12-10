press release: This fall, Madison Youth Choirs singers are embarking on a musical journey across the globe as they explore and perform compositions connected to the diverse cultures inhabiting Madison's nine sister cities: Ainaro, East Timor; Arcatao, El Salvador; Camaguey, Cuba; Freiburg, Germany; Kanifing, The Gambia; Mantua, Italy; Obihiro, Japan; Tepatitlán, Mexico; and Vilnius, Lithuania.

As we study the wide variety of musical forms that emerged from these nine regions and think about the reasons we're drawn to establish sister city relationships, we're examining both the common forces that drive the creative expression of artists from all cultures and the unique contributions that artists from our sister cities have made to the worldwide musical canon. We invite you to join us for a culminating winter concert series celebrating these international choral connections.

MYC Winter Concerts, “Sister Cities”

First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave.

Sunday, December 10, 2017

1:30pm Girlchoirs (Choraliers, Con Gioia, and Capriccio)

4:00pm Boychoirs (Purcell, Britten, and Holst)

7:00pm High School Ensembles (Cantilena, Cantabile, and Ragazzi)

Tickets available at the door, $10/general admission, $5/students 7-18, free for children under 7. A separate ticket is required for each performance.

This concert is generously endowed by the Diane Ballweg Performance Fund with additional support from American Girl's Fund for Children, BMO Harris Bank, and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Madison Youth Choirs (MYC): Recognized as an innovator in youth choral music education, Madison Youth Choirs (MYC) welcomes singers of all ability levels, annually serving more than 1000 young people, ages 7-18, through a wide variety of choral programs in our community. Cultivating a comprehensive music education philosophy that inspires self-confidence, personal responsibility, and a spirit of inquiry leading students to become "expert noticers," MYC creates accessible, meaningful opportunities for youth to thrive in the arts and beyond.