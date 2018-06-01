press release: Featured reader Martha Jackson Kaplan is a Pushcart nominated poet who writes from a love of words and a curiosity about how they speak to us of history, sense of place, and the personal. What do we see? What don’t we see? What and how do we say, or not say? Is it dangerous?

She has awards from Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets and from Möbius The Poetry Magazine. Poems of hers have been included in exhibits at the Monona Terrace, MMoCA, and the Chazen. Among those publishing her work are Blue Unicorn; Branch Redd Review; Hummingbird; Verse Wisconsin; New Verse News; Hospital Drive Anthology; Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar; Turn Up the Volume: Poems About the States of Wisconsin, and Möbius The Poetry Magazine, Burdock, and Ecolocations—A Poet’s Map Madison, as well as An Ariel Anthology; Driftfish. Most recently she has work in 56 Days of August; Unlikely Stories Mark V, B(Oink) Voices, and Bending Genres, Issue 2.

The host for this month's open mic will be Andy Gricevich. Sign up starts at 7:30 and the show starts at 8.

The Madtown Poetry Open Mic welcomes all forms of poetry. Each month a featured reader is showcased for 15-20 minutes, followed by the open mic. Readers in the open mic are invited to read their original work for up to five minutes.