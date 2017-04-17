Make Music Madison Volunteer Meetup

Monday, April 17, 6-8pm Festival Foods - Balcony Bar, 810 E Washington Ave

Make this event your event! Thank you to everyone who came to our Volunteer Kickoff event! We have made a lot of progress on organizing this event thanks to your time commitments. Come connect with everyone and see where we are at with the organizing. There are so many ways to still help.

We encourage anyone and everyone to participate. Bring your unique talents, ideas, and connections to the table, and help grow the musical merriment for the next summer solstice.