Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour

Google Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00

Marquette Elementary School 1501 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin

In just two city blocks, you’ll learn about these unique Craftsman-style bungalows that are modest yet so appealing. (And you’ll be able to identify a jerkinhead!) They weren’t designed by trained architects, but by craftsmen working for the Karrels Building Company between 1924 and 1929.

Starting Location: The small parking lot behind Marquette Elementary School, approximately 1480 Spaight St.  Click here for a map. 

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

Info

Marquette Elementary School 1501 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

608-441-8864

Google Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-06-17 11:00:00 Google Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-07-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-07-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-07-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-07-13 18:00:00 Google Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-08-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-08-12 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-08-12 11:00:00 iCalendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-08-12 11:00:00 Google Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00