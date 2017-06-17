Marquette Bungalows Walking Tour

In just two city blocks, you’ll learn about these unique Craftsman-style bungalows that are modest yet so appealing. (And you’ll be able to identify a jerkinhead!) They weren’t designed by trained architects, but by craftsmen working for the Karrels Building Company between 1924 and 1929.

Starting Location: The small parking lot behind Marquette Elementary School, approximately 1480 Spaight St. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary!

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members! Please bring cash or a check. We are unable to accept credit cards on tours.

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!