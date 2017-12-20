Middleton Community Orchestra

× Expand Chris Hynes Naha Greenholtz

press release: We have an entertaining evening planned for Wednesday December 20. Think of it as an early New Year's Eve concert. The MCO is having a great time preparing this concert with our regular guest conductor, Kyle Knox and our soloist, Naha Greenholtz, who many of you know as the Madison Symphony concertmaster.

Strauss Overture to Die Fledermaus

Brahms Hungarian Dances 5,6,7

Dvořák﻿ Slavonic Dances Op.46 nos. 6,7

Tchaikovsky Selections from the Swan Lake Suite

Opening Scene, Little Swans, Czardas, Dance Russe,

Naha Greenholtz, violin

Strauss Persian March

Ravel Tzigane, Naha Greenholtz, violin

Strauss Emperor Waltz