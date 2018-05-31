press release: The Middleton Community Orchestra's Spring Concert is on May 31 at 7:30 pm at the Middleton Performing Arts Center.

The concert features pianist Thomas Kasdorf in a performance of the Schumann Piano Concerto. The concert (and the conclusion of Season 8) ends with Brahms Symphony No. 1.

Tickets are $15 general admission. Students are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the box office on the night of the show and at Willy St. West. We hope to see you there!

Thomas Kasdorf is currently a Paul Collins Fellow, studying towards his DMA in Collaborative Piano at UW Madison, with Prof. Martha Fischer. He received both his undergraduate and Masters degrees from UW-Madison, where he studied with Prof. Fischer and Prof. Christopher Taylor. Thomas was an inaugural member of the prestigious Perlman Piano Trio, and has twice won the UW’s Irving Shain Woodwind and Piano Duo Competition. He has performed with Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society and the Willy Street Chamber Players. He has been on staff at UW-Madison as Opera Coach and is currently Artistic Director of Middleton Players Theatre and has served as their musical director for over ten years. Future projects include: 1776 with Four Seasons Theatre (musical direction), Crazy for You and Legally Blonde with Middleton Players Theatre (stage direction), and appearing in Sweeney Todd with Middleton Players Theatre (Sweeney Todd) and in Souvenir with Four Seasons Theatre (Cosme McMoon). He has an upcoming album release with former UW professor Stephanie Jutt: Latin Masterpieces for Flute, Vol. 2 to be released on Albany Records.