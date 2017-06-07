press release:The Middleton Community Orchestra will present its final concert of season seven on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 7:30 pm at the Middleton Performing Arts Center.

Violinist Paran Amirinazari will be the soloist in the Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2 in g minor. Also on the program is Borodin's Prince Igor Overture and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5.

General admission is $15. All students are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at Willy St. Coop West and at the door on the night of the show.

Paran Amirinazari, violin: Currently pursuing her Doctorate at UW-Madison, Paran Amirinazari is a violinist with the Hunt String quartet, studying with Soh-Hyun Altino and Felicia Moye. An avid chamber musician, she is the Artistic Director of the Willy Street Chamber Players and is a member of the Madison Symphony Orchestra first violin section. She has also played with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. A native of Boston, Paran holds a Bachelor of Music from the New England Conservatory of Music where she studied with Mr. James Buswell IV. Paran has been the concertmaster of the Middleton Community Orchestra since 2015.