Midwest Horse Fair
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Friday-Sunday, April 20-22, Alliant Energy Center
The Midwest Horse Fair, open at 8 am daily, features entertainment and education for both horse owners and those who wish they were. Pony rides for the kids, arena competitions and evening shows (PRCA Rodeo on Friday, Epic Night of the Horse Saturday) will keep attendees at a gallop all weekend.
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family