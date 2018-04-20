Moon Over Monona Terrace
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Young and old alike are invited to view the Moon and other celestial objects through a multitude of different telescopes provided by the Madison Astronomical Society (MAS). Activities include short kid-friendly presentations about the moon and other celestial phenomena, plus a kids’ fun zone with educational games and prizes!
If the forecast rain showers threaten, call 608-261-4000 after 5 pm for cancelation information.
