Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: 11th Annual Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

Post-apocalyptic films and books are more popular than ever, with recent titles like The Hunger Games, The Passage, Snowpiercer and The Walking Dead joining a rapidly growing list. What drives our fascination with the end of the world? Can this pop-culture phenomenon help us understand today's environmental challenges and stimulate ideas to build a just, secure and sustainable future?

"Hope and Renewal in the Age of Apocalypse" features an exciting line-up of provocative authors, leading thinkers and creative problem solvers to explore these questions. Join us for a day of fresh ideas about climate change, wildlife conservation, economic growth, social justice and other challenges that drive our anxieties and test our resolve.

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

Environment, Lectures & Seminars

608-263-9289

