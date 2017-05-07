Northside Farmers' Market

to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00

Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Sundays, 8:30am to 12:30pm.  May 7 through October 22, 2817 N. Sherman Ave, Northside TownCenter parking lot, across from Warner Park.

Over 30 vendors, offering fresh produce, cut flowers, plants, eggs, meat & cheese. As well as prepared food, coffee and baked goods. Live entertainment each week & Master Gardener, 1st & 3rd Sundays.  Located between Willy St Co-op North and Old National Bank.  Accept SNAP/EBT & Double dollars participant.

Info

Northside Town Center Intersection of Northport Drive & Sherman Avenue , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Farmers' Markets

Visit Event Website

608-217-9631

to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-07 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-14 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-14 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-14 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-21 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-21 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-21 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-21 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-28 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-28 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-28 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-05-28 08:30:00 to Google Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-06-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-06-04 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-06-04 08:30:00 iCalendar - Northside Farmers' Market - 2017-06-04 08:30:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer