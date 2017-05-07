Northside Farmers' Market

press release: Sundays, 8:30am to 12:30pm. May 7 through October 22, 2817 N. Sherman Ave, Northside TownCenter parking lot, across from Warner Park.

Over 30 vendors, offering fresh produce, cut flowers, plants, eggs, meat & cheese. As well as prepared food, coffee and baked goods. Live entertainment each week & Master Gardener, 1st & 3rd Sundays. Located between Willy St Co-op North and Old National Bank. Accept SNAP/EBT & Double dollars participant.