Northside Farmers' Market - Early Winter Market, Sundays 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, 10/29-12/17.

The market will be held at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. We will have vegetables, meat, eggs, crafts and more. The SNAP/EBT Double Dollars program will continue.

Questions or vendor inquiries can be sent to manager.nfm@gmail.com