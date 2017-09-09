press release: The Oakwood Chamber Players begin their 2017-2018 season series “Journey” with a concert titled Departure on Saturday, September 9th at 7:00pm and Sunday, September 10th at 2:00pm. The concerts will both be held at the Oakwood Center for Arts and Education, 6209 Mineral Point Road.

Guest artists Joseph Ross, piano, Sharon Tenhunfeld, viola, and Maureen McCarty, violin, will join members of the Oakwood Chamber Players to launch their season. Departure will explore composers’ musical journeys as influenced by shifts in their artistic lives.

Just two years after the start of his huge success in the expanding world of jazz-fusion, with renowned hits such as “Spain”, American composer and pianist Chick Corea wrote his Trio for flute, bassoon and piano in 1973. He created a fascinating blend - classical style that both reflects his personal jazz-like fluidity at the keyboard but also transfers the sense of conversational-like interactions that occurs between players. This succinct piece is infused with the composer’s essential and recognizable artistic voice. Corea bridges the boundary between genres in an artful and engaging way, creating a brief snapshot of two artistic worlds joined through the piece’s synergy.

Academy and Emmy award winning film composer Bruce Broughton has consistently contributed to the world of chamber music literature. Broughton’s successes in the film industry include Young Sherlock Holmes, Silverado, and The Rescuers Down Under. His Primer for Malachi, for flute, clarinet, cello and piano, was written in anticipation of the birth of a grandchild in 1997. Through its five short movements the piece creates a programmatic feel. It begins with quiet introspection, progressing through each movement with increasing rhythmic and melodic intensity, peaking with an action-packed instrumental musical tag, and concluding by musically catching its breath, slowing in the final movement to calm and flowing lines, mirroring the opening effect.

Known for his emotive melodies Armenian/Soviet pianist and composer Alexander Arutiunian wrote prolifically for orchestra, chamber music, and film. Written in Armenia after spending several years in Moscow, the Concert Waltz for winds and piano is taken from his 1958 film score for the movie “About My Friend. It is a wry waltz set in a minor key, and the composer infuses the familiar waltz dance form with a tongue-in-cheek sense of being on a slightly careening carousel. The piece sparkles with Armenian folk flavor and the energy is captivating.

The Kaiserwaltz by Viennese composer Johann Strauss musically conjures up the grandeur of the ballroom. The piece was intended to symbolize ‘a toast of friendship’ between Germany and Austria. The waltz is full of upbeat musical declarations and graceful melodies. The Oakwood Chamber Players were pleased to discover that the piece had been reimagined from its full orchestral orchestration, written in 1889, to this delightful version, arranged in 1925 for chamber ensemble by Arnold Schoenberg. The grace of this music is refined and enduring.

German composer and organist Max Reger’s perspective on compositional artistry was informed by the masters who came before him. However, perpetually fascinated by fugues, he often wrote pieces that were very abstract. He worried about the lasting reputation of penning these kinds of ultra-academic compositions. He was an ardent admirer of Bach, Brahms and Beethoven and was very capable of writing a range of styles that were both accessible and rooted in the historic perspectives. In his Serenade for flute, violin, and viola, written just a year before his death, he sought to show the range of his compositional capabilities and to silence critics by leaving more approachable music for posterity. At this pivotal time he reached his goal ably, giving the performers an outstanding piece with nimble rhythms, memorable melodies, and bright voicing of an upbeat sound palette.

This is the first of five concerts in the Oakwood Chamber Players’ 2017-2018 season series entitled Journey. Remaining concerts will take place on November 26, January 13 and 14, March 10 and 11, and May 19 and 20.

The Oakwood Chamber Players are a group of Madison-area professional musicians who have rehearsed and performed at Oakwood Village for over 30 years. Tickets may be purchased with cash or personal checks at the door: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 students. Visit www.oakwoodchamberplayers.com or call (608) 230-4316 for more information.