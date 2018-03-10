press release: The Oakwood Chamber Players 2017-2018 season series is entitled “Journey.” The concerts will both be held at the Oakwood Center for Arts and Education, 6209 Mineral Point Road.

Remaining concerts will take place on May 19 and 20.

The Oakwood Chamber Players are a group of Madison-area professional musicians who have rehearsed and performed at Oakwood Village for over 30 years. Tickets may be purchased with cash or personal checks at the door: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and $5 students. Visit www.oakwoodchamberplayers.com or call (608) 230-4316 for more information.