Opera Up Close

press release:

Carmen Preview

Sunday, October 29, 2017 | 1-3pm, Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin St.

Join us for a behind-the-scenes preview of Carmen, featuring multimedia presentations, historical perspectives, a behind-the-scenes look at Madison Opera’s production, and a roundtable with leading artists. There’s no better way to get “Up Close” with Madison Opera!

General Admission: $20 at the door

Subscribers: Full season subscribers receive free admission – just show your “Full Season Subscriber” card at the door. Two-show subscribers receive discounted admission of $10 by calling the Opera office or showing their “Overture Hall Subscriber” card at the door.

Students: Free with valid ID.