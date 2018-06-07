OutReach Garden Party

press release: The Board of Directors of OutReach LGBT Community Center invite you to our 10th Annual Garden Party at the Rotary Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Enjoy good conversation, food and music. Come early to tour the beautiful gardens. The Rotary Botanical Gardens is home to many dramatic and themed gardens. Some have an international focus, such as the Japanese, Scottish, French Formal, Italian and English Cottage Gardens. Also included are less formally-structured gardens including one of very few Fern and Moss gardens in the United States, as well as Shade, Prairie and Woodland Gardens. People of all ages, races, genders, and sexual orientations are welcome to attend. Please not that alcohol will not be served.

Suggested donation: $40 Limited income: $20. For more information, call OutReach at 255-8582 and ask for Steve or Angie. E-mail angier@lgbtoutreach.org