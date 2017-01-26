Overture Galleries Call for Artists

Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Overture Center is now accepting applications for its 2017/18 Gallery Season. Located in Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, the Overture Galleries radiate off the Rotunda lobby on three levels, serving as an entryway to the Capitol Theater.

Overture Galleries 2017/18 Application deadline is WED, MAR 15, 2017

To prepare for your application, please review the application instructions, gallery guidelines and information for artists found here.

Instructions on applying to Overture Galleries can be found here

If you have any trouble accessing or completing the application, please feel free to contact us. Overture will accept application via mail if online application is a hardship.

Individual applicants will be placed into two person or group shows. Overture Galleries also accept curatorial proposals and group proposals. Group applications must be organized with a strong conceptual and visual theme and include work by at least two artists, the majority of whom reside in Dane County.

Overture Gallery Staff will hold an informal meeting to answer questions regarding the gallery application process.  This meeting will be held on MON, FEB 6, 6-7 pm in the Wisconsin Studio of Overture Center.

For more information, please contact Beth Racette at bracette@overture.org or 608.258.4169 or email galleries@overture.org

Overture Center 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-258-4169

