Overture's Rising Stars Audition

press release: Now in its fifth year, Overture’s Rising Stars is our area’s most exciting talent search, aimed at showcasing the wealth of talent in our community.

Online registration begins JUN 1, and auditions will be held on SAT, JUL 14 and SAT, JUL 28. Those selected from the preliminary auditions by our panel of judges will be invited to The Callback on SAT, AUG 18. A workshop on SAT, SEP 1 will give those moving on another opportunity to perform and receive constructive feedback from local professionals before they put it all on the line at The Finals at Overture on SAT, SEP 15. The finalists will come together on the historic Capitol Theater stage to perform for the community and win cash prizes. One grand prize winner will be awarded the opportunity to perform during the 2019-20 season!

REGISTRATION OPENS FRI, JUN 1, 2018. !

Auditions

SAT, JUL 14, 2018 from 10 AM – 4 PM in Rotunda Studio, Overture Center for the Arts

SAT, JUL 28, 2018 from 10 AM – 4 PM at Parker High School in Janesville

The Callback

SAT, AUG 18, 2018 from 10 AM – 4 PM in Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts

Workshop

SAT, SEP 1, 2018 from 1 – 3 PM in Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts

The Finals

SAT, SEP 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM in Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts