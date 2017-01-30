Peace & Justice Book Circle

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:  6:30 pm at the South Branch Goodman Library, 2222 S. Park St., Madison - Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Peace & Justice Book Circle discussions. All are welcome to the conversation whether you read the book or not. Meet us for supper at 5:15 at El Pastor beforehand if you like!

Upcoming titles (first Thursday of each month)

April 6 In Warm Blood: Prison and Privilege, Hurt and Heart by DarRen Morris and Judith Gwinn Adrian (conversation with Judith Gwinn Adrian)

May 4 The Nix by Nathan Hill

June 1 This is an Uprising: How Nonviolent Revolt Is Shaping the Twenty-First Century by Mark Engler and Paul Engler

July 6 Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In by Bernie Sanders

August 3 Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance

September 7 The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World  War by Stephen Kinzer

October 5 My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

608-609-7961

