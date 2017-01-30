press release: 6:30 pm at the South Branch Goodman Library, 2222 S. Park St., Madison - Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Peace & Justice Book Circle discussions. All are welcome to the conversation whether you read the book or not. Meet us for supper at 5:15 at El Pastor beforehand if you like!

Upcoming titles (first Thursday of each month)

September 7 The Brothers: John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles, and Their Secret World War by Stephen Kinzer

October 5 My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem