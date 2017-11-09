× Expand A past PechaKucha presentation at Monona Terrace.

press release: November 9: PechaKucha Night “Face the Music,” 7pm-9pm

Madison is positioning itself into becoming a Midwestern music destination. But what is it about Madison that makes it so prime to take on such an ambitious endeavor? Hear from local artists, promoters, business owners, organizers, and professionals as they share their reasons for why we should all “Face the Music.” Free tickets available on Eventbrite.