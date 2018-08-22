press release: No idea is too big or too small during The Forward Festival! Join us for Forward Fest X PechaKucha as current and budding entrepreneurs share their ideas or wildest dreams relating to innovation and advancement! Since 2010, The Forward Festival has been Madison’s flagship technology and entrepreneurship festival. Forward Fest x PechaKucha joins 50+ events during the festival to showcase innovative and creative ideas that elevate Madison and surrounding areas to the next level.