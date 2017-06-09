press release: This year's festival will be held June 9, 10 and 11. It is our absolute pleasure to be kicking off Milwaukee's famous summer festival season! With increasing support from our community members and partners, millions of dollars in park renovations, and what's sure to be another blockbuster entertainment line-up, we are gearing up for another incredible weekend.

Friday June 9, 3:00 P.M. - Midnight; Saturday June 10, Noon - Midnight; Sunday June 11

Noon - 10:00 P.M. (Dance Pavilion until midnight). Box office closes at 11 P.M. daily.

This year, we're celebrating our milestone 30th anniversary as your hometown LGBTQ festival with a special ticket offer. Now through January 30, our three-day weekend pass -- which allows access to all shows, on all stages, all weekend, including headliners -- is just $30! All other tickets go on sale in February and entertainment schedules will be announced in March.

Buy your weekend pass

We are the world's largest LGBTQ pride festival staffed entirely by volunteers. Join us as a PrideFest volunteer this year -- and be part of a historic community experience!