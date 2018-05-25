× Expand Brian Lucas The Radio Wranglers

press release: The Radio Wranglers hail from Wisconsin and are heavily influenced by the sounds of the 1930s, '40s and '50s with influences ranging from country and western, western swing, and honky tonk. The band has had the pleasure of playing at Opryland in Nashville, and opening for such acts as Wayne Hancock and Carolyn Martin's Western Swing Band. They strive to encapsulate the sounds of traditional 1940s and '50s country and western music, while adding their own tunes to the long lasting tradition they so greatly admire. From waltzes to boogies, hot swing to high and lonesome blues, you do not want to miss this band's unique blend of true American music!