press release: Fake News, Part 2

Americans’ confidence in mainstream media has declined in recent years due to perceptions that politically-related pieces are biased or even fabricated. Some have turned to new media sources like Breitbart or The Huffington Post, blogs written by non-journalists, or even Facebook and Twitter posts. This movement has been particularly strong among conservatives, who have been encouraged by President Trump’s calling mainstream media the “Enemy of the American People”, issuing Fake News Awards” to outlets like the New York Times and CNN, and appointing Breitbart’s Steve Bannon as chief strategist. Is this criticism of mainstream media fair? Are alternative news sources more truthful?

Reach Out Wisconsin follows last month’s workshop on identifying “fake news” with two speakers who favor alternative media and mainstream media, respectively. Rolf Lindgren is a Libertarian-leaning Republican and long-time attendee of Reach Out Wisconsin. Michael Wagner is an Associate Professor at UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

We hope you'll stick around for conversation after the workshop concludes.

Reach Out Wisconsin forums are free and open to the public. Dinner and drink wait service will be available.

"The only way in which a human being can make some approach to knowing the whole of a subject, is by hearing what can be said about it by persons of every variety of opinion.” - John Stuart Mill