press release: Should the U.S. move towards Scandinavian-style social democracy?

Scandinavian countries often top rankings for health, social mobility, economic equality, and happiness. A significant number of Americans favor remodeling our country along the lines of Scandinavian-style social democracy: a strong safety net within a free-trade capitalist framework. Bernie Sanders incorporated social democratic principles (universal healthcare, free education, generous welfare programs, and a strong regulatory structure) in a serious run for the 2016 presidency. Critics dislike multiple aspects of this system, including the degree to which government is involved in many aspects of life, tax rates averaging around 50%, and a workforce that is 30% government-employed. It has also been argued that social democracy won't work in other countries, may be unsustainable even in Scandinavia, and fails to reduce poverty and increase social mobility as proclaimed.

Come find out more from our speakers:

- Peter Theron, Math Instructor at Madison College and former candidate for US Congress

- Thomas Heberlein, U.W.-Madison Professor Emeritus of Community and Environmental Sociology, and current resident of Sweden

Reach Out Wisconsin is a non-partisan group with a mission to inform and to politely discuss a wide variety of current issues. Our aim is to understand political opinions different from our own, humanize those who hold them, and try to find common ground where we can move forward.

DATE Wednesday, December 6, 6:30pm to 8:30pm Kavanaugh's Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave. http://www.esquireclubmadison. com/ Admission is FREE!! Pay only for the food and drinks you order. Call 608-628-2408 for more information.