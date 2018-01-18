press release: As the anniversary of President Trump's inauguration approaches, please join Reach Out Wisconsin to reflect on his first year in office. A pair of esteemed speakers will present opposing views on this controversial administration:

Scott Grabins, Chair, Republican Party of Dane County

Michael Basford, Chair, Democratic Party of Dane County

The main program will be from 7 to 8:30PM at VFW Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road

We hope you'll stick around for conversation after the main program concludes.

Reach Out Wisconsin forums are free and open to the public. (Donations for rental of the room will be accepted.) Parking will be available. The VFW Post's grill, which serves burgers, sandwiches, fries and the like, is open only until 7PM. So if you want to have dinner, please come early. (Pizza and drinks will be for sale throughout the evening.) The VFW does not take credit cards, but there is an ATM on the premises.

Thanks,

The ROW Team

"The only way in which a human being can make some approach to knowing the whole of a subject, is by hearing what can be said about it by persons of every variety of opinion.” - John Stuart Mill