Reach Out Wisconsin

Esquire Club 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Listening in a Time of Hate

Please join us for a talk by UW-Madison Professor Katherine Cramer. She will reflect on what she has learned about the value of listening from 3 main experiences:  1) Studying dialogues on race among interracial groups of people as a white person, 2) Listening to conversations about public affairs in rural areas, and 3) Teaching a small course on democracy this semester with a group of very politically diverse students.  

Reach Out Wisconsin is a non-partisan group with a mission to inform and to politely discuss a wide variety of current issues.  Our forums are free and you only pay for the food and drinks you order.

Admission is FREE!! 

Pay only for the food and drinks you order. 

Reach Out Wisconsin is a nonpartisan group dedicated to fostering respect and understanding in Wisconsin politics. In an era when the left and the right seem so divided, we want to reach out to each other. We promote: a respectful dialogue between opposing sides of political debates; a more nuanced understanding of political issues by learning new perspectives; and more respectful attitude towards people with opposing  viewpoints.

Esquire Club 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-628-2408

