press release: Forget the labels... "Insurgent," "Retro," "Alternative," ... and focus instead on the music. Some might try to copy old music, but Robbie Fulks knows it, loves it, and brings its spirit, its humor, and its otherworldliness to his own work. He's the man who famously gave Nashville the middle-finger salute-in-song and then devoted an entire album to rare and obscure country songs that almost no one in latter-day Nashville had even heard of. And while most current country music is calculated to form an inoffensive backdrop to the suburban shopping experience, Robbie Fulks writes songs that make you think and feel and quite often laugh out loud. Widely regarded as one of the most gifted songwriters to ever ply the trade, he can sing "Eggs" and "Sing a Sad Song" back to back and mean 'em both. His unique style of soulful, spirited alt country will get your chest thumping and your toes tapping.