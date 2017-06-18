press release: Madison Public Library Foundation's fourth annual Rock & Read fundraiser is an opportunity for families who are committed to our libraries to come together for a fun, sunny afternoon to celebrate and support the future of Madison Public Libraries. This family-oriented fundraiser will take place at the Capital Brewery Bier Garten and include live music, crafts and games for kids, and food and beer for all to enjoy. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Madison Public Library Summer Reading Program, which allows kids to read and learn all summer long. Last year, Rock & Read raised over $10,000 to support these beneficial programs.More information can be found here and tickets can be purchased here. Please email eventintern@mplfoundation.org if you have any questions!"